Rihanna celebrates having 10 songs with one billion streams on Spotify

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rihanna is in a celebratory mood after it was announced that 10 of her songs crossed one billion streams on Spotify.

Over the weekend, the 35-year-old singer became the first female to have 10 songs with one billion Spotify streams.

“Bad gal billi… wit no new album,” Rihanna wrote on Instagram to celebrate her achievement. “Lemme talk my s***.”

Rihanna released her eighth and newest studio album Anti in January 2016.

Since then, Rihanna has released new music in the form of features and singles in 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2023.

This year, the “Umbrella” singer was also nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever single “Lift Me Up”.

For the 2023 Super Bowl, Rihanna was invited to perform at the halftime show where she revealed she’s pregnant with her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Some of Rihanna’s songs that have crossed a billion streams on Spotify are “Diamonds”, “We Found Love”, “Love On The Brain”, and “Umbrella”.

Many celebrities, friends, and fans have congratulated Rihanna on her achievement.

Nicki Minaj celebrated Rihanna’s news with a quick freestyle on Instagram, writing: “Not Bad Gal billi / Poppin s*** like a wheelie / I mean poppin like a pilly, like a really / Man Down ‘cuz she making a killy

“SILLY! / Bout to be pushin out a new kid like Gillie / Caribbean girls run it and AWWLLL these b****** know da dilly ?. Okay bars ? ?? ?? #babydaddytellmeIGOTprettyeyes.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Normani added: “Wow,” WHILE Landon Romano wrote: “They not touching you.”

The news comes a few weeks after Rihanna announced she has stepped down as CEO of her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty.

In a statement, Rihanna said: “It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer.”

“I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO – she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.”

Rihanna’s decision to step down from her CEO position comes as the Savage X Fenty brand seeks to expand beyond e-commerce, according to Vogue. Since last year, Fenty has opened seven stores in US cities, including Los Angeles, Houston, Las Vegas and Atlanta.