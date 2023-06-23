Rihanna steps down as CEO of Savage X Fenty

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna has stepped down as CEO of her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty.

On Friday (23 June), the billionaire beauty mogul appointed Hillary Super, the former CEO of Anthropologie Group, to take her place as CEO. Rihanna has held the position since she founded Savage X Fenty in 2018.

According to Vogue, the “Diamonds” singer will remain in a leadership role as executive chair. In a statement, Rihanna said: “It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer.”

“I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO – she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.”

Meanwhile, Hillary Super previously held leadership positions at Guess, American Eagle, Gap, and Old Navy. “I’m thrilled to join the Savage X Fenty family,” she said. “The brand is a major powerhouse in the lingerie and apparel industry, and its unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring.”

The move is effective on 26 June.

Rihanna, whose net worth is estimated to be more than $1.4bn, has made waves in the fashion industry since she launched Savage X Fenty five years ago. The 35-year-old has been known for her over-the-top fashion shows, the past four of which are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Savage X Fenty has also become a leader in inclusive fashion, from using plus-size models to creating gender-neutral items. When the lingerie brand launched in 2018, the collection featured bras ranging in sizes, from 30A to 46DDD and XS to 4X in underwear.

Rihanna’s decision to step down from her CEO position comes as the Savage X Fenty brand seeks to expand beyond e-commerce, according to Vogue. Since last year, Fenty has opened seven stores in US cities, including Los Angeles, Houston, Las Vegas and Atlanta.

Prior to Savage X Fenty, Rihanna achieved billionaire status with her cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty. When it launched in September 2017, Fenty Beauty was immediately praised by fans for its impressive 40-shade foundation range. In just one year, Forbes estimated the brand made more than $550m in annual revenue. The company itself is worth $2.8bn.

The singer and entrepreneur also has a lot on her plate, as she’s currently expecting her second child with partner A$AP Rocky. The couple welcomed their first child, son RZA Athelaston, in May 2022.

In addition to soon becoming a mother of two, Rihanna has also teased a release date for her highly-anticipated ninth studio album.

“I want it to be this year,” she told British Vogue last February. “Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos.”