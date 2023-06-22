A$AP Rocky calls pregnant Rihanna his ‘wife’ as she watches him perform in Cannes

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have sparked marriage speculation after the rapper called the Fenty Beauty founder his “wife” during a concert in Cannes, France.

Following Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s appearance at Pharrell Williams’ debut runway for Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week, the “Diamonds” singer stepped out to support her boyfriend’s Spotify Beach concert at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival on 21 June.

Rihanna, who is currently expecting the couple’s second child, wore a sheer vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress over a sequined bikini, with her growing baby bump on full display. As she watched the rapper perform onstage, A$AP Rocky took a moment to dedicate a song to his partner of three years.

Before singing his 2022 track “DMB” – also called “DAT$ MAH B!*$H” – Rocky reportedly said over the microphone: “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf***ing building! I love her!”

Despite the “Praise the Lord” rapper calling Rihanna his wife, the couple have yet to confirm their current relationship status. The Independent has reached out for comment.

On social media, the comment has sparked speculation among fans that the pair are “secretly married”. “I think these two are lowkey married,” one person claimed, while another said: “Oh they are definitely secretly married.”

“After two kids y’all are married. It really should be law,” someone else jokingly suggested.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, have been dating since 2020. The couple, who are already parents to one-year-old son RZA Athelaston, announced earlier this year that they’re expecting their second baby together. Rihanna confirmed her pregnancy after performing at the Super Bowl halftime show on 12 February.

In honour of their son’s first birthday last May, the parents finally revealed their baby boy is named after Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have also given fans a glimpse into their family life, with a cover story for British Vogue’s March 2023 issue. In the cover photo, which was photographed on a beach in Malibu, California, Rihanna could be seen holding A$AP Rocky’s hand as he held their then nine-month-old son.

Following her pregnancy announcement at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna shared an update on her second pregnancy while attending this year’s Met Gala. As she walked the Met Gala red carpet, after arriving late with her boyfriend to the annual fashion event, Rihanna revealed to E! News that her second pregnancy is “so different” from the first.

“Just everything. All of … no cravings, tons of nausea, everything is different,” Rihanna said, before adding: “But, I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying it. I feel good, I feel energetic.”

When asked about the couple’s firstborn, she said of their son: “I’m in love. I’m obsessed, and I don’t even feel guilty about it.”