Fans of The Witcher have praised Henry Cavill’s performance in the latest batch of episodes.

On Thursday (29 June), the first volume of The Witcher season three was released on Netflix. It comprises five episodes in volume one and three additional episodes in volume two, released later this month.

Last year, it was announced that Cavill would be stepping down as the series lead, and would be replaced in season four with The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth. Cavill plays monster hunter Geralt of Rivia in the popular fantasy series.

On social media, fans praised Cavill’s performance in the series, with many expressing disappointment over his impending departure.

Sharing a clip from the new season, one person wrote: “This might be Henry Cavill’s finest acting moment. There are glimmers of an abandoned child that shine through Geralt’s gruff stoicism, especially in the little head nods, as if he’s trying to convince himself what he’s saying is true. The Witcher really is his best role.”

“This season is amazing,” another commented. “Cavill’s performance is so amazing.

“All of the changes they made to the story are rough but the main cast really put their best foot forward in their performances #TheWitcher.”

“Gerald is Henry. There’s no other possible candidate So yeah, for me sadly, The Witcher ends with Henry Cavill,” someone else wrote.

“Geralt of Rivia is probably the most powerful character of all times in a fantasy world. Whole personification from physical build up to the heavy voice, truly the best performance by Henry Cavill,” another person enthused.

Last week, one of the producers of The Witcher likened the recasting of the character to James Bond, Doctor Who and Spider-Man.

In a statement last year, Cavill said: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season four.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find,” he added.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now.