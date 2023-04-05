Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Standon Calling 2023 has added Shygirl to its line-up. The Independent partners with the festival this year and will have its own stage at Laundry Meadows.

The London-based musician will headline The Independent’s stage for the all-female line-up on the Sunday night of the festival’s Laundry Meadows stage.

Last year, Kojey Radical, Sleaford Mods and Bimini were among the acts to perform on The Independent’s stage.

London’s closest camping festival has added more names to the bill, with organisers describing it as “the most diverse and exciting line-up” in its 17-year history. In February, Standon Calling announced 40 more acts.

Additional musicians joining the party and Standon Lordship stage include Manchester group Porij, West London vocalist George Riley and avant-punk artist Nuha Ruby Ra. They will perform across the four-day weekend event from 20 - 23 July.

Standon Calling also introduces FutureFlow in 2023. The all-new hip-hop-heavy will close the show on Sunday night at the Cowshed.

Following Hospitality’s drum and bass takeover with High Contrast on Friday night and the 24hr Garage Girls on Saturday, Sunday night will belong to beats and bar.

Serving up hip-hop icons next to the new generation of UK rap, festival-goes can experience the Cowshed bursting with talented MCs hailing from the most potent rap scenes all around the UK.

Other Cowshed acts include: Sainte, Kam-Bu, Queen Millz and Juice Menace. D Double E, the voice behind the Wales Women’s 2023 World Cup Soundtrack will also join the stage.

Standon Calling offers festival-goers free well-being classes and workshops. The festival will take place in Hertfordshire between 20 and 23 July 2023.

Tickets, family bundles, camping upgrades, hot tubs and payment plans for Standon Calling 2023 are available now via the website: http://www.standon-calling.com/tickets