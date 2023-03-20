The Pretenders to headline The Independent’s stage at The Great Escape festival

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Pretenders have been announced as the headliners for The Independent’s stage at The Great Escape Festival.

The gig from the legendary rock band will be one of hundreds of live shows at the festival, which takes place between 10-13 May in Brighton.

The Great Escape is a showcase festival that highlights some of the most exciting new and emerging acts in music.

The event is spread across 30 walkable venues throughout the city.

As well as emerging stars, the festival has special shows featuring established acts, such as Arlo Parks, Maisie Peters and now, The Pretenders.

The Independent’s stage will be hosted on Friday 12 May, with Chrissie Hynde’s band announced as the top act.

Other exciting acts on the festival lineup include the likes of Billie Marten, Willie J Healey, Aziya, Arxx and English Teacher.

“We’re excited to announce that legendary rock band @ThePretendersHQ will be performing at #TGE23 presented by @Independent! Catch their exclusive set on Friday May 12th!” festival organisers tweeted on Monday morning (20 March).

The Independent’s Culture & Lifestyle News Editor, Roisin O’Connor, said in a statement: “The Great Escape festival is one of the go-to events for anyone looking to discover just how much the UK music scene is thriving. From rappers to rock bands, experimental jazz to lively pop-punk, TGE never fails to send you away with at least one favourite new act. With The Independent being such a huge champion of new music over the years, partnering with TGE felt like an obvious choice!”

She continued: “Chrissie Hynde is one of the most iconic rock stars of all time and continues to influence generation after generation of musicians, many of whom will be playing the same stage as her this year. It’s the biggest thrill to have The Pretenders headlining The Independent’s stage at The Great Escape festival; we can’t wait to see what will undoubtedly be a typically visceral live show from one of the most fearless and respected bands around.”

Tickets are available now from here.