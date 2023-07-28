Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sinead O’Connor had been “completing her new album”, reviewing tour dates for next year and was also considering “opportunities” around a movie of her book, her management company has said.

“Wonderful plans were afoot at this time,” they added of the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter who was found “unresponsive” by police at a residential address in south London on Wednesday (26 July).

The Irish singer’s death at age 56 is not being treated as suspicious and was confirmed by her family in a statement shared with Irish media. Her death comes 18 months after the death of her son Shane by suicide in January 2022.

O’Connor’s music management company 67 Management said in a note on their website that they wanted to send “love, our thoughts, our prayers” to O’Connor’s family. They also thanked the singer’s fans “who have prevailed in their support and kindness throughout”.

Their message added: “As tribute to those who were part of Sinead’s team over our tenure it has to be mentioned that Sinead was completing her new album, reviewing new tour dates for 2024 and considering opportunities in relation to a movie of her book.

“Wonderful plans were afoot at this time. Testament and tribute to those who have put their hearts first for Sinead, to whom we are forever grateful.”

The message, from Kenneth and Carl Papenfus, ended saying: “It has been an honour to have worked with Sinead professionally, as musicians, producers and her artist managers over the last nine years, but much, much more than that Sinead was family.

“May she rest in peace.”

Sinead O’Connor (PA)

In 2021 O’Connor released her memoir titled Rememberings, which was described as a “unique and remarkable chronicle by a unique and remarkable artist”.

O’Connor was propelled to international stardom in 1990 with her version of Prince’s hit ballad “Nothing Compares 2 U” and made headlines in 1992 when she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live, sparking a ferocious backlash.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Following the Dublin-born singer’s death, politicians, fellow musicians and actors from across the globe have paid tribute to her for her contributions to the music industry and for raising awareness of social issues.

“Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinéad O’Connor. Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare,” Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar tweeted.

Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor, with whom O’Connor once sang into the ring for a UFC fight in Las Vegas, said: “The world has lost an artist with the voice of an angel.”

Honouring O’Connor on her website, musician Kate Bush wrote that it was “like a light has gone out, hasn’t it? A beacon on a high mountain”.

Additional reporting from Press Association.