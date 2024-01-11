Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Stamps honouring iconic British pop band the Spice Girls were released by the Royal Mail today (11 January), celebrating the achievements of the fab five.

The special edition stamps have been released to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the chart-dominating girl group, who rose to fame in the Nineties with a number of hit songs and their “Girl Power” ethos.

It marks the first time the Royal Mail has dedicated a stamp collection to an all-female group. Previous special editions have honoured musicians such as The Rolling Stones, Sir Paul McCartney and Dame Shirley Bassey.

The Spice Girls said they were “so excited to be celebrated by Royal Mail, alongside some of the most iconic and influential music legends”.

The 10 main stamps feature images of the group performing at the 1997 Brit Awards, including Geri Horner in her legendary Union Jack dress, as well as their reunion at the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony.

A further collector’s edition features portraits taken on the set of the 1997 film, Spice World.

Individual members of the Spice Girls got their own stamps (The Independent )

The Spice Girls – comprising members Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chislholm and Emma Bunton – formed in 1994 after a casting advert was posted in The Stage, asking: “R.U. 18-23 with the ability to sing/dance?”

Their debut single “Wannabe” was released two years later, topping the charts for seven weeks and catapulting the group to international fame.

They went on to release a further eight UK No 1 singles, including “Spice Up Your Life”, “Viva Forever” and “2 Become 1”.

Spice Girls star on Royal Mail stamps for 30th anniversary celebrations. (Spice Girls/ Royal Mail)

Sharing her delight at the stamp designs, Beckham, AKA Posh Spice, shared a post to her Instagram where she wrote: “Honoured to be the first girl group to be featured on a commemorative stamp and so proud of everything we’ve achieved @SpiceGirls!!

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Thank you to my family, friends and all of our fans around the world for the love and support! Kisses @EmmaLeeBunton @OfficialMelB @GeriHalliwellHorner @MelanieCMusic xx.”

“Another first!” Bunton, AKA Baby Spice, wrote on her own Instagram page. “Many exciting things have happened in my Spice Girl life, but this has put the ‘stamp’ on it!!!! Yes!”

(PA)

Chisholm, AKA Mel C, said: “How amazing is this! Being a Spice Girl has given me so many incredible experiences and what an honour to celebrate some of our most iconic moments with a collection of @royalmailofficial stamps.”

Mel C’s stamp, showing her at the Brit Awards in 1998 (PA)

The release comes as Mel B (AKA Scary Spice) once again teased a potential Spice Girls reunion in 2024.

Appearing on US chat show Today with Hoda & Jenna, the singer and author was asked about the chances of another reunion, after she, Chisholm, Bunton and Horner played a string of shows around the UK in 2019.

“I’ve been saying it forever. But now we’re actually going to be releasing some really good news in about a few weeks that involves all five of us,” Brown said.