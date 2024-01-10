Mel B hints at Spice Girls reunion tour including all five members

Mel B has given the biggest hint yet of a much-anticipated Spice Girls reunion.

As Scary Spice and band members Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, and Geri Horner, celebrate their 30th anniversary, the Leeds-born singer dropped a huge reunion hint.

She said: “I’ve been saying it forever, but now we are actually to be releasing some really good news in a few weeks which involves all five of us.”

Speaking on NBC’s Today with Hoda and Jenna on Monday (January 8), the 48-year-old said fans would be “100 percent satisfied” with the upcoming announcement.

She added: “It is going to be the gift that keeps on giving.”