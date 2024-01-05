Spice Girls star on Royal Mail stamps for 30th anniversary celebrations

A new set of stamps will come with a special dose of zig-a-zig ah as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Spice Girls.

Band members Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Melanie Chisholm, and Melanie Brown all feature on the new Royal Mail stamps in celebration of one of the world’s most successful pop groups.

In a statement, the Spice Girls said: “We are so excited to be celebrated by Royal Mail, alongside some of the most iconic and influential music legends.

“When we formed the Spice Girls we couldn’t have dreamt that 30 years later we would be the first female group to be dedicated an entire stamp collection, that’s Girl Power!”