Takeoff’s funeral to be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta this week

Migos rapper’s funeral will be held on Friday, 11 November

Peony Hirwani
Tuesday 08 November 2022 04:32
Migos: Takeoff’s final Instagram story before fatal shooting

Takeoff will be laid to rest in his hometown of Atlanta this week.

The 28-year-old rapper’s funeral will be held more than a week after he was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley.

As per WSB-TV2, the Migos rapper’s funeral will be held on Friday, 11 November at the State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta with pastor Jesse Curney III set to provide the eulogy.

Takeoff, whose full name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November).

Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place.

Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present.

An argument emerged, reportedly after a game of dice, and shots were fired. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of yet, no suspects have been arrested with Houston police chief Troy Finner calling on witnesses to “step up” with information about the shooting.

Takeoff, Offset and Quavo of Migos

(Invision)

According to the coroner’s report, Takeoff was shot several times. It confirmed his cause of death was “penetrating gunshot wounds”.

Takeoff’s record label has also issued a statement saying that the rapper was killed by a “stray bullet”, although officials have not confirmed this.

Since the tragic news of his death, numerous celebrities have honoured the rapper.

Drake posted an Instagram photo of himself with Takeoff onstage with the caption: “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch.”

Meanwhile, Offset, the third Migos member, who was not there at the time of the shooting, paid tribute by changing his Instagram profile photo to one of Takeoff.

