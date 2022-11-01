Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Takeoff, who was in rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, this morning (1 November) according to reports.

The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was just 28 years old.

Quavo, who is also in Migos, was also present during the incident. According to Houston police, the two were at a private party prior to the shooting.

Since the news of his death, several videos containing apparent footage of the incident, and the scenes after the incident, have emerged online.

Videos containing the distressing sightings have been so widely shared that people have even ended up watching the content by mistake.

Many social media users have condemned the sharing of the “sickening” videos online, calling out the inappropriate nature of its circulation.

“Apparently there is a video of Takeoff’s body and Quavo crying over it. I’m off Twitter. This is an awful place. RIP to that brother. Long Live Takeoff!!!!” one Twitter user wrote.

“I’ve seen sooo many people posting the video and pictures of it and it sickens me. How anyone can think it’s ok to spread that is beyond me. Such a f***in senseless loss,” another fan wrote.

“Can we PLEASE for the love of life stop posting dead celebrities and dead people?” one user begged, before adding: “I’m sure these people and their families prefer respect over letting everyone see his dead body on the f***ing floor… Rest In Peace Takeoff, the realest Migo hands down.”

“I get on Twitter and the first thing I see is a video of TakeOff from the Migos literally bleeding his life out, this really is sick like have some respect,” another fan wrote, adding: “Please cherish those close to you life is short and unexpected.”

“If you want to look up what happened to Takeoff, Google it. Don’t look on Twitter, someone posted a very graphic video and it still has not been taken down. Please don’t look if things like that make you uncomfortable,” another Twitter user warned.

“Takeoff‘s momma probably hasn’t even heard the news before you n****s post the man’s dead body on Twitter and Instagram. This s*** is sick. Rest in Peace Takeoff,” another fan wrote.