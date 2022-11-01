Migos sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ in resurfaced Carpool Karaoke clip

A video of Migos singing “Sweet Caroline” during Carpool Karaoke with James Corden has resurfaced following the death of Takeoff.

The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot in Houston, Texas on Monday night.

Following the incident, fans have been paying tribute to Takeoff and many have shared a clip of Migos on The Late Late Show in 2018.

Despite being a hip-hop group, they covered Neil Diamond’s famous track “Sweet Caroline” in Corden’s car.

The video has since been viewed over 61 million times.

