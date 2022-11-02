Jump to content

Takeoff shooting: Coroner’s report reveals Migos rapper was shot multiple times

Rapper was fatally shot on Tuesday (1 November)

Inga Parkel
Wednesday 02 November 2022 20:22
Comments
Migos: Takeoff's final Instagram story before fatal shooting

New details regarding rapper Takeoff’s recent death have been revealed in the coroner’s report.

The former Migos bandmember was fatally shot on Tuesday (1 November) in a bowling alleyway in Houston, Texas during an altercation that reportedly emerged after a dice game.

His death was announced by his representative and confirmed shortly after by police.

Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old.

According to the coroner’s report, obtained by the New York Post, Takeoff was shot several times. It confirmed his cause of death was “penetrating gunshot wounds”.

During a later press conference, the police said a 23-year-old male and 24-year-old female were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Takeoff’s uncle and Migos groupmate Quavo was present during the incident. And while his status remains unknown, the 31-year-old is not believed to have been injured.

(L-R) Migos members Takeoff, Quavo and Offset

(Invision)

As of yet, no suspects have been arrested, however, Houston police chief Troy Finner called on witnesses to “step up” with information about the shooting.

Finner also added: “We have no reason to believe that he was involved in anything criminal at the time.”

Police said that shots were fired from at least two weapons during a private party.

Takeoff’s record label has said that the rapper was killed by a “stray bullet”, although officials have not confirmed this.

Since the tragic news of his death, numerous celebrities have honoured the rapper.

Drake posted an Instagram photo of himself with Takeoff onstage with the caption: “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch.”

Meanwhile, Offset, the third Migos member, who was not there at the time of the shooting, paid tribute by changing his Instagram profile photo to one of Takeoff.

Follow the latest updates following Takeoff’s death here

