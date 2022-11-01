Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.

While Houston, Texas police are waiting to name the victim of a confirmed homicide, Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.

Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice, TMZ reported. He was 28.

According to police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.

In a following update, police tweeted: “Two other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals.”

Quavo’s status is unknown, however, The Independent has reached out to his representatives for comment.

(L-R) Takeoff and Quavo (AP)

Apparent video footage of the rapper’s death, which is circulating online, shows a man who appears to be Quavo, crying out in distress over a man lying on the ground.

The man is wearing similar clothes to those worn by the Takeoff in the hours before his death.

Disgusted fans have condemned those sharing the “sickening” clip, arguing that it’s disrespectful to Takeoff’s loved ones.

The hip-hop trio also includes rapper Offset, who is married to Cardi B. The pair share two children together, plus three others from Offset’s previous relationships.

Recently, Takeoff and Quavo released a music project as a duo, titled Only Built for Infinity Links.

They released their music video for the song “Messy” on Monday (31 October).