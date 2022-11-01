Jump to content

Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

According to police, Migos bandmate Quavo was there at the time of the incident

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 01 November 2022 19:21
Migos: Quavo shares video travelling to party hours before Takeoff is fatally shot

Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.

While Houston, Texas police are waiting to name the victim of a confirmed homicide, Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.

Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice, TMZ reported. He was 28.

According to police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.

In a following update, police tweeted: “Two other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals.”

Quavo’s status is unknown, however, The Independent has reached out to his representatives for comment.

(L-R) Takeoff and Quavo

(AP)

Apparent video footage of the rapper’s death, which is circulating online, shows a man who appears to be Quavo, crying out in distress over a man lying on the ground.

The man is wearing similar clothes to those worn by the Takeoff in the hours before his death.

Disgusted fans have condemned those sharing the “sickening” clip, arguing that it’s disrespectful to Takeoff’s loved ones.

The hip-hop trio also includes rapper Offset, who is married to Cardi B. The pair share two children together, plus three others from Offset’s previous relationships.

Recently, Takeoff and Quavo released a music project as a duo, titled Only Built for Infinity Links.

They released their music video for the song “Messy” on Monday (31 October).

