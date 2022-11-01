Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Takeoff, one-third of rap trio Migos, has been confirmed dead at the age of 28 after a shooting in Houston, Texas.

The rapper – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – had been at a private party with his bandmate and uncle, Quavo, full name Quavious Keyate Marshall, late on Monday (31 October).

Fellow Migos member Offset is not thought to have been with them at the time.

According to reports, the shooting began amid a game of dice at a bowling alley. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene early on Tuesday (1 November).

Prior to the confirmation of Takeoff’s identity, Houston police stated that a Black male in his 20s was the victim of a shooting.

Officers had responded to reports of gunshots at a private party held at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston.

They later added that two other victims were “taken in private vehicles to hospitals”.

The Independent has reached out to Takeoff’s representative for comment.

Quavo was unharmed in the incident. Since the shooting, several graphic vidoes – which apparently show the shooting and the aftermath – have emerged online.

Many fans have condemned the sharing of the footage and urged those posting them to take the videos down.

Celebrities including Khloé Kardashian, AJ Tracey, and Jamaal Bowman have paid tribute to the musician. Fellow rapper Desiigner – behind the hit 2016 song “Panda” – has since shared an emotional video of himself breaking down in tears speaking about the rapper’s death.

Alongside the late Takeoff and Quavo, Migos also features Offset, who is married to Cardi B.

Migos is a hip-hop rap group established in 2008 in Georgia, US. The three-piece were raised by Takeoff’s mother, growing up on music including Outkast, Lil Wayne, and Hot Boys.

The group have had several successful singles, including “Bad and Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. The track peaked at No 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 in 2016. They have also achieved two No.1 albums in the US.

You can follow along with live updates on the shooting here.