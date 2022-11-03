✕ Close Migos: Takeoff's final Instagram story before fatal shooting

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November).

The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old.

Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place.

Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present.

An argument emerged, reportedly after a game of dice, and shots were fired. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death has been mourned by industry figures and fans, with tributes for the late rapper pouring in on social media.

Celebrities including James Corden, Drake, SZA, Outkast, and Khloé Kardashian have shared posts remembering the rapper.

As of yet, no suspects have been arrested with Houston police chief Troy Finner calling on witnesses to “step up” with information about the shooting.

The police, as well as fans of the rapper, have urged others to remove graphic videos of the incident that have been circulating online.