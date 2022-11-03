Takeoff shooting: New video shows armed man at party where the two Migos members were in Houston - latest
Latest news as tributes pour in for rapper who was shot dead after attending a private party with his bandmate and uncle Quavo
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November).
The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old.
Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place.
Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present.
An argument emerged, reportedly after a game of dice, and shots were fired. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene.
His death has been mourned by industry figures and fans, with tributes for the late rapper pouring in on social media.
Celebrities including James Corden, Drake, SZA, Outkast, and Khloé Kardashian have shared posts remembering the rapper.
As of yet, no suspects have been arrested with Houston police chief Troy Finner calling on witnesses to “step up” with information about the shooting.
The police, as well as fans of the rapper, have urged others to remove graphic videos of the incident that have been circulating online.
Video shows man with a gun at party where Takeoff was shot
A video obtained by TMZ appears to show a person of interest standing with a gun in his pocket moments before Takeoff was fatally shot.
The man is seen standing with a gun as Quavo, Takeoff’s bandmate, gets into an argument with someone.
The same individual can then be seen with the gun drawn before shots are heard.
Police are aware of the footage.
Watch here:
Person of interest filmed with a gun moments before Migos member Takeoff’s death
A new mural in Takeoff’s honour has been painted in Atlanta
An underpass in Atlanta, Georgia is now home to a mural of Takeoff.
Takeoff was a native of Lawrenceville, a suburb of Atlanta, along with fellow Migos star Offset.
The mural is located under the John Lewis Freedom Parkway Bridge near Fourth Ward Park.
Los Angeles Lakers basketball team honours Takeoff
The Los Angeles Lakers basketball team is among the latest to honour Takeoff.
In preparation for last night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, it was “all Migos music for the Lakers warm up tonight in a tribute to Takeoff,” tweeted Lakers reporter Mike Trudell.
The Lakers were also team to former basketball player Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others.
Offset updates Twitter images in homage to cousin and groupmate Takeoff
Offset, one of the three members of Migos, has updated his Twitter header and profile picture to feature Takeoff.
Although neither Offset nor Quavo has publicly commented on their group mate’s death, Offset has made subtle tributes by changing his pictures on social media.
As well as being groupmates, Takeoff was Offset’s first cousin once removed, and Quavo’s nephew.
Beyoncé dedicates her official website homepage to Takeoff
Beyoncé has paid tribute to Takeoff by dedicating the homepage of her website to him.
Using a black-and-white image of the late rap star, the message reads: “Kirsnick Khari Ball, ‘Takeoff’, 1994 - 2022, Rest in Power.”
Migos have previously expressed their appreciation of Beyoncé, with Takeoff once claiming in an interview that they were “all in the Beyhive, most definitely”.
Producer Metro Boomin pays tribute on Twitter
Metro Boomin, who produced Migos’s hit song “Bad and Boujee”, expressed his sadness over Takeoff’s death on Twitter.
“I can't even really put into words how bright and warming of a genuine soul he was,” reads part of his heartfelt tribute.
50 Cent pays homage to Takeoff during Finland concert
50 Cent paid homage to Takeoff during his Finland concert on Wednesday (2 November).
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.
According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.
In a following update, police tweeted: “Two other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals.”
During a later press conference on Tuesday (1 November), the police chief said that a 23-year-old male and 24-year-old female brought themselves to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident.
The news seemingly verifies that 31-year-old Quavo was not among those injured, however, his status remains unknown.
How old is Quavo?
LeBron James changes Instagram profile picture to image of Takeoff
American basketball player LeBron James has paid tribute to Takeoff by changing his Instagram profile picture to the late rapper’s image.
Photograph of Takeoff and Quavo as kids goes viral
A photograph of Takeoff and Quavo as kids has gone viral on social media.
