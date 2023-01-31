Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island is back in South Africa for its second ever winter edition, with a whole new batch of hopeful contestants competing to find someone to fall in love with.

This year’s contestants include the show’s first partially sighted star, a contestant with Vitiligo, and one who has been a body double for Emma Watson.

Joining them is Tanyel Revan, a 26-year-old hair stylist from North London.

What is Revan’s job?

Revan is a hair stylist who owns her own salon in London. The salon is called Revan Salon, after her surname.

How does Revan describe herself?

“I’m hard to get, confident, funny, charismatic, good-looking and happy,” said Revan. “I’m also a very loyal person, what is there not to love?”

What is Revan looking for on Love Island?

Revan explained that she likes a man who can dance, before revealing that her celebrity crush is Channing Tatum.

“Channing Tatum is handsome but not too pretty. He’s manly and he can dance. If a man can dance I’m in love with him straight away,” said the stylist.

Revan does not, however, like “pretty boys”. “They give me the ‘ick’ because they always have a crap personality,” she said.

What is Revan’s Instagram?

Revan, who has over 18,000 followers on her Instagram @tanyelrevan, has updated her bio to read: “I’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa.”

This year, in an effort to prevent the “adverse effects of social media”, ITV has asked the contestants to make their accounts “dormant” while the show is going ahead so that nothing can be published on their behalf.