Macclesfield FC striker Tom Clare has been announced as the latest contestant set to head into the Love Island villa.

The 23-year-old footballer been granted leave from the non-league side to participate in the winter series of the ITV2 reality show set in South Africa.

In a teaser clip ahead of the series launch, Clare said he was going to be “playing the field” in the villa.

Macclesfield FC have said they are “disappointed to lose a player of Tom’s calibre” but the show is an “incredible opportunity.”

Sign up for our newsletters.