Taylor Swift will make her directorial feature debut with a new film for Searchlight Pictures.

The “Love Story” artist has written an original script, details of which are currently unknown.

The singer-songwriter previously directed acclaimed music videos for her songs “All Too Well” and “The Man”, winning MTV VMAs for both. All Too Well: The Short Film is also eligible for an Academy Award for Best Short Film.

Searchlight Pictures is the company behind award-winning films such as Nomadland, Black Swan and Slumdog Millionaire.

Speaking at Toronto Film Festival earlier this year, Swift expressed her desire to make a movie.

“I’d love to keep taking baby steps forward,” she said. “And I think that I’m at a place now where the next baby step is not a baby step. It would be committing to making a film.

She continued: “I feel like I would just absolutely love for the right opportunity to arise because I just absolutely, absolutely adore telling stories this way.”

The singer will make her directorial debut for her first feature-length film (Getty Images)

“Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” said David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, presidents of Searchlight, per The Guardian .

Swift is an 11-time Grammy winner and the only female artist to win Album of the Year on three different occasions. In October, Swift released Midnights, her 10th studio album.

As an actor, Swift recently appeared in David O Russell’s Amsterdam and has also starred in The Giver, Cats and Valentine’s Day.

She also recently announced her first all-stadium tour since 2018, which will commence next year.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Swift’s fans are suing Ticketmaster over the presale ticket fiasco for her Eras Tour.

Last month, tickets for the North American leg of the 32-year-old singer’s 2023 tour were released via presale. However, the event site Ticketmaster crashed, with many fans expressing their disappointment on social media.

Soon after the presale launched, tickets emerged on resale sites for as much as $22,000 (£18,500).

“It’s truly amazing that 2.4m people got tickets, but it really p***es me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them,” the singer wrote on Instagram Stories.