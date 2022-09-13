Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift will release a special edition of her new record Midnights via the American retailer Target.

Much to the excitement of Taylor’s ‘Swifties’, the forthcoming record is lavender coloured Target exclusive and the CD version of the album will include three bonus tracks.

The image of the CD doesn’t give any clues as to the track names, but lists the bonus songs as: “Bonus Track One”, “Bonus Track Two (Remix)” and “Bonus Track Three (Remix)”.

The CD also contains a unique collectible disc artwork and collectible lyric booklet with never-before-seen photos.

During her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 (VMAs) in August, Taylor thanked her fans for their support and announced that her new album, Midnights, will be dropping on 21 October.

Taylor also shared the news on social media, and described the 13-track album as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”. She wrote: “This collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.”

She added: “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve, we’ll meet ourselves.”

This is Taylor’s 10th studio album, and the news comes a year after she announced that she was rerecording her first six albums because the master rights were sold without her consent by her record label.

The Target exclusive CD can be pre-ordered now for $13.99 (£11.09), while the vinyl (that is lavender but doesn’t include bonus tracks) is $29.99 (£25.61)