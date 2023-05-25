Tina Turner death: Tributes from Mick Jagger, Diana Ross and more pour in after ‘legend’ dies aged 83
The all-time great rock’n’roll vocalist died at her home in Switzerland after a lengthy battle with intestinal cancer, her songs include ‘The Best’ and ‘Proud Mary’
Legendary singer Tina Turner dies aged 83
Tina Turner, one of the greatest rock’n ’roll singers of all time, has died in Switzerland at the age of 83, her publicist has announced.
“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n’Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” her publicist said in a statement.
“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”
The singer rose to prominence performing with her husband Ike Turner in the 1960s before overcoming the abusive marriage to go on to become a chart-topping solo artist.
Turner earned a legion of fans for her riveting live performances, and was best known for songs such as “Private Dancer”, “The Best”, “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Proud Mary”.
Born Anna Mae Bullock on 26 November, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee, Turner would go on to sell more than 180 million albums and won 12 Grammy Awards.
Turner was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and received a kidney transplant in 2017.
Stars of the entertainment world including Mick Jagger, Bryan Adams, Rosario Dawson, Paloma Faith and Naomi Campbell paid tribute to the iconic singer.
'We say goodbye to a dear friend’
A tribute on Tina Turner’s official social media accounts has hailed the singer’s “boundless passion for life”.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” the post said.
“With her music and boundless passion for life, she enchanted fans worldwide and inspired future stars. We say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work; her music. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”
Diana Ross says she is ‘shocked and saddened’ at Turner’s death
Legendary vocalist Diana Ross has paid tribute to her fellow hitmaker and close friend Tina Turner after her death in Switzerland on Wednesday.
“Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones,” Ross wrote in a Twitter post.
‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’ singer dies aged 83
Tina Turner, the queen of rock’n’roll behind hits such as “What’s Love Got to Do with It”, has died aged 83 at her home in Switzerland.
The Independent’s Joe Middleton and Isobel Lewis look back at her remarkable 60-year music career.
Tina Turner dies aged 83 after long illness
Singer died in her home in Switzerland after a long illness
Tina Turner shared the way she wants to be remembered in her final interview released one month before her death on Wednesday, aged 83.
Six weeks ago, Turner took part in her last interview with The Guardian as part of the paper’s The Q&A column.
The singer gave moving answers to a question about her greatest fear, saying: “I never want to go back; I fought so much through my life, that I have to keep going forward.”
However, her most poignant comment came when asked how she would like to be remembered.
“As the Queen of Rock’n’Roll,” Turner replied.
“As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms.”
The Independent’s Isobel Lewis has the full story.
Turner shone a ‘light on kidney disease, organ donation and transplantation’
In 2016, Tina Turner spoke publicly of her kidney disease diagnosis and would receive a transplant from her husband Erwin Bach the next year.
The singer “helped to helped to shine a light on kidney disease, organ donation & transplantation”, Kidney Care UK said in a statement after her death.
Tina Turner nearly didn’t sing GoldenEye theme
In 1995, Tina Turner recorded one of her best known songs as she performed the titular theme for GoldenEye, Pierce Brosnan’s first outing as 007 agent Bond.
However, Turner very nearly wasn’t the voice of “GoldenEye”, after originally dismissing a “really rough” demo sent to her by the track’s songwriters, U2’s Bono and The Edge.
The Independent’s Isobel Lewis has the full story below.
Tina Turner nearly didn’t sing GoldenEye theme after Bono sent her ‘the worst’ demo
‘This song, I didn’t even know what key to practice it in,’ singer recalled in 2018
Fans leave flowers, erect shrine, at Tina Turner’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Fans have created a makeshift memorial at Tina Turner’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Well-wishers placed flowers, a wreath and personal messages for Turner at the landmark near the Capitol Records building in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
