Blink-182 fans are congratulating guitarist Tom DeLonge after his dedication to the search for UFOs was recognised on a national level.

On Wednesday (26 July), the US Congress heard from a former military intelligence officer-turned-whistleblower, who claimed the government had been kept in the dark about unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), more commonly known as UFOs.

During the historic House Oversight Committee hearing, David Grusch alleged that executive branch agencies have covered up the existence of UAPs.

He was joined by ex-Navy commander David Fravor, who also testified to having seen an object flying across the sky during a 2004 training mission.

At one point in his testimony, Fravor mentioned that former Pentagon official Luis Elizondo had resigned in 2017 from running the agency’s secretive UFO/UAP programme in “protest”.

“I was made aware that Luis had left the Pentagon in protest and joined forces with Tom DeLonge ... and others to form To The Stars Academy, an organisation that pressed the issue with leading industry experts and US governmental officials,” Fravor said.

They worked with New York Times journalists to publish a series of articles in 2017 that “removed the stigma around the topic of UFOs,” he explained.

“Those articles opened the door for the government and public that cannot be closed. It has led to an interest from our elected officials who are not focused on little green men, but figuring out where these crafts are, where they’re from, the technology they possess [and] how they operate.”

In 2017, To The Stars released three declassified videos containing clips of apparent UFOs captured by Navy pilots. Two years later, the military acknowledged the footage’s legitimacy and partnered with the company to study alien alloys.

Following Fravor’s testimony, the clip of him namedropping DeLonge has been shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), with several Blink-182 fans applauding the rocker’s persistence.

“I used to have a friend that would say that Tom DeLonge being into aliens was something you would only hear out of a movie,” one person commented. “And she was so right [because] this movie just got to the good part where the guy who’s nuts is actually not nuts and is the one who was right all along.”

“Your name and To The Stars was brought up in the hearing!” a second commented. “Great work [clapping emoji].”

A third added: “Said it before and will again. It’s truly awesome that our government was forced to admit the existence of UFOs by the dude who wrote ‘Dysentery Gary’.”

“Tom DeLonge tried to tell us”, another said, sharing a news headline about the hearings.

The singer and guitarist has long been public about his theories regarding UFOs and extraterrestrial life.

Speaking with The Independent in a new interview, DeLonge said: “Everything that is happening right now is 100 per cent because of To The Stars.

“I mean, I’ve known this, and my guys know this ... we really feel, in our company, we’ve really changed the course of the world.”