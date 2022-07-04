Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’

Barker was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital last week

Maanya Sachdeva
Monday 04 July 2022 13:12
Kourtney Kardashian flashes engagement ring as she kisses fiance Travis Barker

Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”.

Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”.

Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media.

Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182.

Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement” to his marriage.

The tweet read: “I hope Travis Barker, husband of Kourtney Kardashian, is okay and I also think it’s hilarious that finally, a man’s life achievement is reduced to his marriage. Well played, media.”

Another person commented: “Travis Barker is one of the most talented and prolific drummers of a generation. Hurts to see him referred to simply as Kourtney Kardashian’s husband.”

Replying to a tweet by Perez Hilton about Barker’s health condition, one person wrote: “While I appreciate the gist of this post... did you REALLY just describe the hugely talented musician (and businessman) #TravisBarker as‘Kourtney Kardashian‘s Husband’?”

On Saturday (2 July) night, Barker shared an update on his health, explaining that a routine endoscopy had left him with pancreatitis.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker wrote on Instagram Stories.

“But after dinner I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalised ever since. During the endoscopy I had a very small polyp [a growth of tissue from a surface in the body] removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas, a small organ located behind the stomach that helps with digestion. You can find out more about the condition here.

In her own post, Kardashian described her “scary and emotional” week, writing: “Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change.

In May, Travis and Kardashian married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California. They then held their main wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy.

Barker joined Blink-182 in 1998, when he replaced Scott Raynor who was among the band’s founding members along with Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus. Today, Blink-182 is comprised of Berker, Hoppus and Matt Skiba, who joined the band in 2015.

Barker’s first album with the band Enema of the State was released in June 1999 and saw Blink-182 emerge as one of the biggest pop punk bands of its time.

