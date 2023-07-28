Travis Scott seemingly shades Timothée Chalamet in new Utopia track

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Scott appears to have addressed rumours that his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner is dating Timothée Chalamet by snubbing the actor in his new song “MELTDOWN”.

In January, it was reported that rapper Scott, 32, and reality star Jenner, 25, had officially called it quits after having dated on and off since 2017. The two share two children, daughter Stormi, five, and Aire, one.

Months later, rumours began swirling that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Call Me By Your Name actor Chalamet, 27, were “hanging out and getting to know each other”.

While these rumours have not yet been confirmed, it seems Scott might have done so himself.

On Friday (28 July), the rapper released his long-awaited 19-track album Utopia, on which “MELTDOWN” features.

At the end of the song’s second verse, Scott raps the lines: “Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the/ Willy Wonka factory (Vs)/ Burn a athlete like it’s calories find another flame/ hot as me, b****.”

The mention of Willy Wonka is seemingly in reference to Chalamet’s leading role as Roald Dahl’s famous fictional chocolatier in the forthcoming musical feature film. Wonka.

Directed by Paul King, the film – scheduled for release in cinemas on 15 December – will serve as a prequel to Dahl’s beloved children’s book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Several Twitter users responded to Scott’s lyrics in defence of Chalamet, with one arguing that Jenner had “upgraded”.

“Timothee is a class act. A humble yet talented actor, a true gentleman,” they wrote.

A second commented: “That is so cringe. How was he not embarassed to even think about writing that?”

“Nah,” a third added. “We like Timmy Timmy.”

Another quipped: “The misplaced confidence.”

Scott’s latest record comes five years after his 2018 album Astroworld. It features vocals from a range of artists, including Beyoncé, Drake, The Weeknd, SZA, Kid Cudi, Future, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, Swae Lee, Young Thug, and Sampha.

Utopia also features credited contributions from James Blake, Metro Boomin, the Alchemist, Boi-1da, Kanye West, Vegyn, and more.

Reacting to his new album drop, Scott tweeted: “Cant believe it’s been this long since. But I’m amped out of my mind. I’m actually ready to run thru wallls today.”