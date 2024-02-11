What is Usher’s net worth as he headliners the Super Bowl halftime show?

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Usher is set to perform his highly anticipated 2024 Super Bowl halftime performance at the National Football League’s championship game on Sunday (11 February).

The final game of the season will see the reigning champions the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers, with the kick-off set for 3.30pm PT/6.30 pm ET. US viewers will be able to tune into the broadcast on CBS. UK fans can watch on ITV1.

While many fans may be surprised to learn that the gig comes with a $0 paycheck, it does offer extraordinary levels of exposure. The R&B singer is expected to see an exponential spike in listening streams following his performance.

Even so, Usher – full name Usher Raymond IV – is likely not in desperate need of a big payday as his current net worth is estimated to be around $180m (£141.3m), according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

This figure is said to include a mix of his earnings from the millions of records sold to his music royalties, music producing and concert revenues from his three-decade-long music career.

In 2002, Usher and music mogul Scooter Braun co-founded their own record label, Raymond Braun Media Group, which was originally created for the two to jointly manage the career and recording catalogue of then-rising teen pop star Justin Bieber.

Usher performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California on 2 August 2023. (Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

From 2021 to 2023, Usher held two Las Vegas residencies. During his first year-long residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, he was reported to have signed a deal with an estimated value between $15m (£11.9m) to $20m (£15.8m). He later moved to the Park MGM Hotel and Casino, where his 100-show residency consistently sold out.

His net worth also includes money made in areas outside of music, such as acting and various business ventures.

He’s made minor appearances in films like the 2010 comedy action Killers and an episode of the TV series Sabrina the Teenage Witch. He also served as a judge on The Voice’s fourth season in 2011 and its sixth season in 2014. According to The Hollywood Reporter at the time, Usher was said to have signed a $7m (£5.5m) contract with NBC for his debut season.

As for business deals, he’s previously held endorsements with Pepsi, Samsung and Mastercard.

When it was first announced that Usher would be headlining the halftime show, Billboard reported that the singer’s catalogue had risen to over 7.8 million in total on-demand US streams from Sunday to Monday (24 to 25 September), as compared to just under 6.8 million during the previous Sunday to Monday (17 to 18 September).

His digital song sales also more than doubled during that period, up 128 per cent to over 1,500. His latest released hit, “Good Good”, with 21 Savage and Summer Walker, was up five per cent with 1.1 million streams, while his other classics, including “Yeah!” and “DJ Got Us Fallin in Love”, were up 13 per cent and 18 per cent respectively.

In 2011, the eight-time Grammy-winning singer was listed as number 12 on Forbes’s list of “The World’s 25 Highest-Paid Musicians”. At the time, his net worth was estimated to hover around $46m (£36.5m).