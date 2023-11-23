Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

bbc-b2421578.html">BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing has revealed the first three celebrities ready to take on the dance floor in a heated competition for this year’s Christmas Day special.

Six stars are set to return to the ballroom and perform their best routine, with the hope of impressing judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting studio audience.

The episode will air on Christmas Day, with filming set to take place in early December.

“Marking the end of the latest incredible series of sparkles and show-stopping moments, Strictly returns with a special one-off programme on Christmas Day, recording in advance on Tues 5 Dec. Apply until 10pm on 14 Nov for your chance to be there!,” BBC Shows and Tours wrote on X/Twitter on 7 November.

The first three contestants in the star-studded line-up have been revealed. So, without further ado, here are some of the stars ready to dazzle audiences with a magical night of dance, glitz and glam.

Dan Snow

Snow is known for his love of history and his work on Battlefield Britain and Empire of the Seas (PA)

Broadcaster Dan Snow,44, will be moving his feet with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova during the special episode.

After working for the BBC, History Channel and Discovery for 15 years, Snow founded History Hit in 2016, a digital history broadcaster and publisher. The history fanatic is also best known for his work on 1066: A Year to Conquer England and Batterfeild Britain.

Now, the star is taking a leap onto the dancefloor for a new challenge.

Snow says he is “absolutely terrified about hitting the dance floor” but is looking forward to getting out of his comfort zone.

“I’ve always wanted to learn how to dance properly. So I thought it was now or never!”

The upcoming Strictly star also shared the news on X/Twitter, along with a picture of him and Bychkova in festive red Christmas jumpers. The caption says: “Now this is happening. @bbcstrictly Christmas Special.”

Sally Nugent

Nugent is currently presenting the BBC Breakfast show on BBC One (PA)

Sally Nugent,52, will be hitting the dance floor this season with her professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima.

Nugent is a Journalist and TV presenter, and is currently hosting the BBC Breakfast show on BBC One. She’s previously covered major sporting events including the UEFA Cup Campaign in 2001 as well as the Commonwealth Games in 2002.

Taking on the dance floor this Christmas, Nugent says she is “thrilled” yet slightly “terrified” to be taking part. But she hopes “the judges will be kind - and filled with Christmas spirit. And I hope everyone watching at home will enjoy a little bit of Strictly magic on Christmas night.”

Nugent also shared the news on her Instagram, with behind-the-scenes snaps of her and her partner. In the caption of the post, she said: “I was in need of a little pick me up when the lovely people at Strictly called.

“They kindly suggested I might like to learn to dance with @grazianodiprima in time for Christmas. I am definitely not a dancer - but I will try my best. And there is no one better to learn with. Join us on our Christmas adventure and I guarantee that we will all have fun along the way.”

Jamie Borthwick

Borthwick is known for his role in BBC’s Eastenders (BBC/PA Wire)

Eastenders actor, Jamie Borthwick, will be taking on the Strictly challenge and will be paired up with Nancy Xu for the Christmas special.

The 29-year-old, who is known for his role as Jay Brown in the BBC drama says he is “excited” to be joining the cast for this year.

“From Walford to a Waltz, I can’t wait to learn a new skill and put my dancing to the test. I’m hoping to spread Christmas cheer and have a good laugh with my professional dancer... get me on that dance floor!,” he adds.

The remaining Christmas line-up will be announced on It Takes Two on Thursday 23 November - so be sure to tune in!

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 25 December.