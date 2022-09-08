Jump to content
Queen Elizabeth II death: Andrew Lloyd Webber amongst mourners at Buckingham Palace gates

The English composer performed as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee this summer

Amanda Whiting
Thursday 08 September 2022 20:21
The flags at Balmoral

Andrew Lloyd Webber was among those who travelled to Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, following her death.

On Thursday (8 September), the Palace announced the Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral, aged 96.

Webber was spotted bringing flowers to leave at the palace gates, where he offered his thoughts on the moment of national mourning. His remarks were posted to Twitter.

“She was the most extraordinary ambassador,” the Phantom of the Opera composer said in the clip. He went on to pay tribute to her “grace” and “all she has done”.

Many celebrities have used social media to echo Webber’s sentiments, including Piers Morgan, Elton John, and Gary Lineker.

A Twitter account for Paddington Bear – who, like Webber, participated in this summer’s platinum jubilee celebration – posted in celebration of the Queen.

You can keep updated on news surrounding the Queen’s death here.

