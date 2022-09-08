Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Andrew Lloyd Webber was among those who travelled to Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, following her death.

On Thursday (8 September), the Palace announced the Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral, aged 96.

Webber was spotted bringing flowers to leave at the palace gates, where he offered his thoughts on the moment of national mourning. His remarks were posted to Twitter.

“She was the most extraordinary ambassador,” the Phantom of the Opera composer said in the clip. He went on to pay tribute to her “grace” and “all she has done”.

Many celebrities have used social media to echo Webber’s sentiments, including Piers Morgan, Elton John, and Gary Lineker.

A Twitter account for Paddington Bear – who, like Webber, participated in this summer’s platinum jubilee celebration – posted in celebration of the Queen.

You can keep updated on news surrounding the Queen’s death here.