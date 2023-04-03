Jump to content

Paul Mescal celebrates Olivier Awards win in McDonald’s – with trophy in hand

‘Normal People’ star took home one of the night’s biggest prizes

Louis Chilton
Monday 03 April 2023 13:43
Comments
Paul Mescal pays tribute to cancer-stricken mother in Olivier Awards speech

After taking home a top prize at the Olivier Awards on Sunday (2 April), Paul Mescal could be forgiven for cracking open a bottle of champagne.

Instead, the Normal People star was pictured ordering McDonalds, dressed in his formalwear with trophy in hand.

Photographs of the Irish actor at a London outlet of the fast food chain were shared on Instagram by his sister, musician Nell Mescal.

In one picture, he can be seen standing in the foyer of a McDonald’s restaurant, while clutching his Olivier statuette.

In another, he can be seen dipping the statuette’s face towards a milkshake. A third picture shows Mescal with a bag full of fast food in hand.

On its official Twitter account, McDonald’s offered its congratulations to Mescal, who won the Olivier Award for Best Actor for his performance in A Streetcar Named Desire at the Almeida Theatre.

“HUGE congrats to the [crown emoji] Paul Mescal but what we’re all thinking is, what did he order…” read the tweet.

Paul Mescal in McDonald’s

(Nell Mescal via Instagram)

Nell responded: “i can’t remember but he got mad at me when i tried to have some of his bbq sauce.”

In his acceptance speech at the Olivier Awards, Mescal paid tribute to his mother Dearhbla, who has been diagnosed with cancer.

After thanking “his favourite director” Rebecca Frecknall, who directed him in Streetcar, a tearful Mescal dedicated the end of his speech to his mother, saying: “Mum, I hope you get better soon.”

Read the complete list of Olivier Award winners here.

