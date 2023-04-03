Jodie Comer held back tears as she won Best Actress at the Olivier Awards on Sunday night (2 April).

The Killing Eve star won for her role as Tessa in Prima Facie, a searing one-woman play by Suzie Miller, which also won the coveted Best New Play award.

“Thank you so much to everyone... I’m so overwhelmed,” Comer said, through tears, as she accepted the award.

She then sent a message to all the children who “can’t afford” or had been “rejected” from drama school.

“Don’t let anybody tell you that it isn’t possible.”

