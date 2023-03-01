Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A plot has been revealed for the forthcoming stage production of Stranger Things.

The play, written by Kate Trefy and created by Netflix in collaboration with theatre company Soni Friedman productions, was announced on Tuesday (28 February) with a teaser trailer posted to the official Stranger Things Twitter account.

Season five of the hit sci-fi drama, which stars David Harbour, Winona Ryder, and Millie Bobby Brown, is currently in production. It will be the final series.

On Wednesday (1 March), further details about the mysterious production were announced.

The play – titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow – will be based on an original story by Trefy, Duffer Brothers, and Jack Throne. Trefy is a writer and co-executive producer on the TV series.

It will be directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin.

The story will be “rooted in the mythology and world” of the hit series, taking place before the events of the show and focusing on a young Jim Hopper (played in the series by Harbour) and Henry Creel (played by Jamie Campbell Bower).

Check out the plot below…

David Harbour as Jim Hopper in 'Stranger Things' (Courtesy of Netflix)

“Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.”

Matt and Ross Duffer (the creators behind the series and creative producers on the play) said the production will “set the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things”.

(Netflix)

Stranger Things will come to an end with its fifth and final season, for which filming will begin in May 2023.

“You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things,” said the duo of the West End show.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will receive its world premiere in late 2023 at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End.

Tickets will go on sale this spring. Further details will be announced later this month.

Fans can register for priority access here.