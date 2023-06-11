Tony Awards 2023 – live: British nominees set to shine at Broadway’s biggest night
British exports ‘Prima Facie’, ‘Leopoldstadt’ and ‘& Juliet’ are nominated at 2023 ceremony
Broadway’s biggest night is upon us, as the 2023 Tony Awards get underway.
The annual ceremony has recognised the biggest achievements in Broadway theatre since 1947.
This year’s Tony Awards will take place at New York’s United Palace and will air from 8pm ET. Proceedings will be led by Oscar-winning performer Ariana DeBose for the second year in a row.
The revival of the classic musical Some Like it Hot leads the pack with 13 nominations. In the plays category, Ain’t No Mo’, A Doll’s House, and Leopoldstadt are the most nominated, with six nods apiece.
Of course, the night wouldn’t be complete without performances from some of the productions up for awards.
Those attending can expect performances from the casts of Camelot, Into the Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.
This year’s nominations – in full
Funny Girl star Lea Michele and 2022 Lead Actor in a Musical winner Myles Frost announced the nominees in a ceremony on Tuesday 2 May.
The revival of Some Like it Hot leads the pack with 13 nominations. For the plays, it’s currently a three-way tie between Ain’t No Mo’, A Doll’s House and Leopoldstadt, with six nominations each.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
See the full list of nominations for this year’s Tony Awards
Find out who’s vying for the top theatre prizes at the 76th edition of the event
How to watch the Tony Awards
This year’s Tonys will kick off at 8pm ET at New York’s United Palace.
Viewers in the US will be able to watch the ceremony as it happens on CBS and Paramount Plus.
Isobel Lewis has the full details of how to enjoy the awards from afar:
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Tony Awards
British exports ‘Prima Facie’, ‘Leopoldstadt’ and ‘& Juliet’ are among the nominees
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies