Tony Awards 2023 – live: News and winners from Broadway’s biggest night
British exports ‘Prima Facie’, ‘Leopoldstadt’ and ‘& Juliet’ are nominated at 2023 ceremony
Broadway’s biggest night is upon us, as the 2023 Tony Awards gets underway.
The annual ceremony has recognised the biggest achievements in Broadway theatre since 1947.
This year’s Tony Awards will take place at New York’s United Palace and will air from 8pm ET. Proceedings will be led by Oscar-winning performer Ariana DeBose for the second year in a row.
The revival of the classic musical Some Like it Hot leads the pack with 13 nominations. In the plays category, Ain’t No Mo’, A Doll’s House, and Leopoldstadt are the most nominated, with six nods apiece.
Of course, the night wouldn’t be complete without performances from some of the productions up for awards.
Those attending can expect performances from the casts of Camelot, Into the Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.
What shows have received the most nominations at the Tonys?
In the play category, the production with the most nominations is Jeremy O Harris’ Slave Play, which received 12 in 2020. The provocative show also holds the record of the play with the most losses, as it ended up winning none.
For musicals, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton received 16 nominations in 2016 and won 11, the highest number for an individual show that year.
WATCH: Tony Awards 2022: Prince and Paris Jackson pay tribute to their late father
MJ: The Musical, a show about the life and career of Michael Jackson, received 10 nominations at last year’s ceremony.
In the end, it won four: Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost), Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Best Sound Design of a Musical and Best Choreography.
Watch the moment Prince and Paris Jackson paid tribute to their late father at the awards in 2022 below:
What does a Tony Award look like?
The Tony Award trophy consists of a spinnable medallion, with faces portraying an adaptation of the comedy and tragedy masks. It is mounted on a black base with a pewter swivel.
It stands at around 24cm tall (9.5 inches) and weighs 1.6kg (3.5 lbs).
Here’s Cynthia Nixon displaying hers proudly in 2006, after her Best Actress in a Play win for Rabbit Hole.
WATCH: Ariana DeBose performs musical monologue at the Baftas
Effervescent performer Ariana DeBose will provide hosting duties for tonight’s show for the second year in a row.
Earlier this year, she created a viral moment with her musical monologue for the Baftas, in which she uttered the timeless words: “Angela Bassett did the thing.”
Here is a look back at the host’s unforgettable performance:
The show must go on: Putting on a Tony Awards telecast during a writers' strike
Putting on a live telecast with no writers, no script and no rehearsal is no easy feat.
Due to the Writers Guild of America strike, no writers in the union were permitted to write material for this year’s Tony Awards.
Mark Kennedy looks into how the show will come together below:
WATCH: Alex Newell’s performance of ‘Independently Owned’ from Shucked
Alex Newell is nominated for Best Actor in a Musical for their portrayal of whiskey entrepreneur Lulu in the new Broadway musical, Shucked.
The former Glee actor makes history as the first non-binary performer to be nominated for a Tony Award.
Their performance of the song “Independently Owned” is frequently highlighted as a standout moment from the show and reliably receives standing ovations from the audience.
Watch the performance that continuously has crowds on their feet below.
How did Jodie Comer’s performance in Prima Facie go down in the UK?
Before its Broadway transfer, Prima Facie ran at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre from April to June 2022.
Killing Eve star Jodie Comer takes on the show alone as a lawyer who frequently defends rapists, but is forced to call her whole belief system into question when she is raped by a fellow lawyer.
The play has four nominations at tonight’s awards: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role (Jodie Comer), Best Sound Design, Best Lighting Design and Best Scenic Design for a Play.
Last year, The Independent gave the show four stars, with particular praise going to Comer’s performance.
Here’s Ava Wong Davies’ review in full:
Jodie Comer is extraordinary in the striking if tidy Prima Facie – review
In her West End debut, the ‘Killing Eve’ star is steely, agile and remarkable
WATCH: Ariana DeBose performs from Andrew Garfield’s lap in 2022
Who and what won at last year’s Tonys?
For the 2022 season, 29 of the 34 productions on Broadway stages received nominations.
Michael R Jackson’s A Strange Loop won Best Musical, while Stefano Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy bagged the coveted award for Best Play.
In terms of individual performers, Myles Frost, Joaquina Kalukango, Deirdre O’Connell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Phylicia Rashad were among those to take home some of the night’s top acting prizes.
Here’s a look back at the full list of last year’s winners:
See the full list of winners at the Tony Awards 2022
Approximately 34 shows premiered on Broadway this season, out of which 29 received at least one Tony nomination
How is the writers’ strike affecting the Tony Awards?
Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have been on strike since Tuesday 2 May, with more than 11,500 writers across film, television and other entertainment forms downing pens until their terms are met by Hollywood executives.
This means that, in contrast to other years, no writers in the union were on hand to write a script for tonight’s show.
Lead host Ariana DeBose, and other presenters for the night, will be forced to use their improvisational skills to entertain the viewers and keep the show moving, with no scripted teleprompter.
At one point, the show itself was up in the air, before the WGA confirmed that they would not be picketing at the ceremony.
