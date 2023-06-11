✕ Close Ariana DeBose sings from Andrew Garfield's lap at Tony Awards 2022

Broadway’s biggest night is upon us, as the 2023 Tony Awards gets underway.

The annual ceremony has recognised the biggest achievements in Broadway theatre since 1947.

This year’s Tony Awards will take place at New York’s United Palace and will air from 8pm ET. Proceedings will be led by Oscar-winning performer Ariana DeBose for the second year in a row.

The revival of the classic musical Some Like it Hot leads the pack with 13 nominations. In the plays category, Ain’t No Mo’, A Doll’s House, and Leopoldstadt are the most nominated, with six nods apiece.

Of course, the night wouldn’t be complete without performances from some of the productions up for awards.

Those attending can expect performances from the casts of Camelot, Into the Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.