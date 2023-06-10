Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Broadway’s most glamorous night is just around the corner, as the stars of New York’s theatre scene come together for the Tony Awards.

Hosted by Oscar-winning West Side Story star Ariana DeBose for the second consecutive year, the annual celebration of Broadway’s best shows will take place at New York’s United Palace on Sunday 11 June.

The 76th Tony Awards could be a big night for British shows, with exports & Juliet, Leopoldstadt, and Prima Facie, the latter starring Killing Eve actor Jodie Comer, among the most-nominated acts. You can find the full list of nominated shows and performers here.

In the musical category, the new adaptation of Some Like It Hot leads the pack with 13 nominations. Ain’t No Mo’, A Doll’s House, and Leopoldstadt are the most nominated plays, with six nods apiece.

When are the Tony Awards?

The Tony Awards will take place on Sunday 11 June at 8pm ET.

How to watch the Tony Awards

The three-hour Tonys awards show will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ in the US.

Clips from the ceremony will be available on YouTube after the show.

Who will be performing?

Host DeBose will perform during the awards ceremony, after bringing the house down in 2022 with opening number “This Is Your Round of Applause”.

Still, it is yet to be seen whether the musical theatre star, who appeared in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton, will create a moment as viral as her rap from the Baftas in February.

Performing a song about the performers nominated in that year’s acting categories, DeBose swiftly became a meme as she rapped the line: “Angela Bassett did the thing.”

Elsewhere, we will likely see performances from the shows nominated for Best Musical and Best Revival.

This year, those shows are: & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Shucked, Some Like It Hot, Into the Woods, Camelot, Parade, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.