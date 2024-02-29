Jimmy Kimmel gives Trump blunt reality check about Biden’s health

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jimmy Kimmel gave Donald Trump a blunt reality check about President Joe Biden’s health during his show on Wednesday night.

Mr Trump and his allies have repeatedly attacked Mr Biden for his age and gaffes throughout the election campaign – despite the fact that the former president is around the same age and is also prone to major gaffes himself, such as confusing Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi.

But, on Wednesday, Mr Biden completed his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where his physician declared that the 81-year-old “continues to be fit for duty”.

Later that day on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Mr Kimmel questioned Mr Trump’s campaign tactic for attacking his rival – given that he, and perhaps other voters, had already made up their mind about who they are going to vote for, regardless of concerns over both candidates’ ages and cognitive abilities.

“People act like the results of Biden’s physical are somehow gonna influence who we vote for, I don’t care if he comes out that doctor’s office in an iron lung,” Mr Kimmel admitted.

“I would be fully OK with a Weekend At Bernie’s type White House situation if it means no Trump,” he added, referring to the movie in which two employees get an invitation to their boss’s beach house only to find him dead upon their arrival.

Concerns surrounding Mr Biden’s health were heightened last month when he was characterised as “an elderly man with a poor memory” in a scathing report by Special Counsel Robert Hur.

Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live)

The report also claimed that Mr Biden did not remember what year his son, Beau Biden, died from brain cancer, and described part of an interview in which the president had trouble keeping track of the years during which he served as vice president.

Mr Biden called a press conference following the report’s publication in an attempt to put the allegations to rest, but sparked further questions about his memory when he appeared to confuse Mexico with Egypt.

The president’s various gaffes have been capitalised on by the Trump campaign, which last month published a spoof advert depicting the White House as a “senior living” establishment where “residents feel like presidents”.