Donald Trump has trolled Joe Biden with a bizarre advert, labelling the White House a “senior living” facility where “residents feel like presidents”.

The 30-second clip features unflattering shots of Mr Biden, with a soft voiceover in the style of retirement living TV commercials.

“Our vibrant facility offers delightful activities and outings, around-the-clock professional care and exquisite housemade meals,” the narrator says.

It concludes: “White House senior living, where residents feel like presidents.”

The video has been viewed 2.7 million times in just five hours since Mr Trump shared it on his Instagram page.