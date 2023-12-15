Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christmas is a time for opening gifts, gorging yourself on delicious food and drinking one too many. But it’s all about plonking yourself in front of your TV and watching anything you want for as long as you want.

This was the theme of The Independent’s latest virtual event, which saw Binge Watch’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent team up with TV Editor Ellie Harrison to discuss 2023’s festive TV guide and December’s must-watch films and shows.

Every festive season, the television schedules up their game, offering special episodes of existing favourites, one-off dramas and blockbuster films to be enjoyed by all the family.

This year is no different: alongside Ncuti Gatwa’s first full Doctor Who outing and the final ever episode of Ghosts, there will be the terrestrial premiere of Toy Story 4 and a follow-up series to Jamie Dornan thriller The Tourist.

There will also be the usual (particularly dramatic) episodes of soaps EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale – and, before you ask, Mrs Brown’s Boys will be returning... because what Christmas would be complete without having something to hate watch?

Broadcasting live from The Independent TV’s studio for the free online session, the team gave their top TV picks for 2024’s festive season, named their top shows of 2023 and gave a ton of reccommendations for your watch list.

Binge Watch live: Your guide to festive watching

