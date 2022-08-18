Jump to content
Love Island’s Adam Collard ‘physically attacked’ on night out with girlfriend Paige Thorne

Reality TV star’s shirt was reportedly ripped off him in altercation in Newcastle bar

Isobel Lewis
Thursday 18 August 2022 09:11
Comments
Adam Collard flirts with islanders in Love Island comeback

Love Island star Adam Collard was “aggressively attacked” and “physically attacked” on a night out with girlfriend Paige Thorne.

The reality TV star first appeared on Love Island in 2018 and returned to the villa this summer, where he reached the final week of the show with paramedic Paige.

On Tuesday (16 August), Adam and Paige were on an unofficial night out at Market Shaker bar in Newcastle when Adam was reportedly “harassed” culminating in a physical incident.

According to The Sun, Adam’s shirt was ripped off in the altercation, causing security to step in.

A representative for the Love Island star told the publication: “Adam was trying to enjoy a quiet night in his hometown with friends when a large group of men began aggressively harassing them.

“Despite several attempts to diffuse the situation, the men continued to become more aggressive and started physically attacking Adam.

“Understandably, Adam and his friends were extremely shaken up by the situation and felt it was best to leave and we’re safely escorted by the security team outside. No further action has been taken.”

Adam and Paige in the Love Island villa

(ITV)

An onlooker told the outlet: “It happened shortly after midnight. Adam and Paige were just on a night, it wasn’t an official appearance or anything,” an onlooker said.

“Everyone was trying to crowd him and I think they were trying to crowd Paige and Adam wasn’t happy at all which was understandable. Then people started to rip his top off and it all kicked off. It’s no surprise he wanted to defend himself and was obviously looking out for Paige as well.”

The Independent has contacted Adam’s representatives for further comment.

The incident took place as Paige returned to her old job as a paramedic just weeks after the Love Island final.

