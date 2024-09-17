Agatha All Along called ‘bewitching’ in rave first reviews of new Marvel show

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter Find out more

The new Marvel television series, Agatha All Along, starring Kathryn Hahn, has received its first set of reviews with the supernatural show being called “perfect” and “spellbinding”.

Hahn reprises her role as the witch Agatha Harkness, which she first played in the widely praised WandaVision in 2021. The show also stars Aubrey Plaza and Joe Locke and will see the titular character embark on the ‘Witches’ Road trials’ in an attempt to reclaim her powers.

The nine-episode series is the first Marvel has released since Echo in January and early reactions to the first four episodes are glowingly positive.

Michael Patterson of Bam Smack Pow wrote on X/Twitter: “Agatha All Along is absolutely bats*** crazy in all the right kinds of ways. Kathryn Hahn is a force, camping it up as Agatha Harkness like we all knew she would. The rest of the cast is also divine, and Joe Locke is a gem. Vivid, outlandish and brilliant.“

Joseph Deckelmeier of ScreenRant called the show the “perfect follow-up to WandaVision” and highlighted a heavy influence from films like Hocus Pocus and The Wizard of Oz. He added: “This series is insanely fun and engaging. It’s got that same captivating vibe as WandaVision. Absolutely love the ensemble cast portraying the Coven, and Kathryn Hahn is brilliant & Aubrey Plaza is outstanding!”

Justin Lawrence of Geekcentric added “it’s clear this WandaVision spin-off keeps the mystery alive by casting a new bewitching spell. Kathryn Hahn is perfection, embracing every wicked moment. The musical elements don’t just enhance—they enchant. This is the magic the #MCU needs”.

The project was first announced in November 2021, with Marvel revealing the title would be House of Harkness. This was changed to Darkhold Diaries, with another title change revealing the series would be called Coven of Chaos.

Marvel Studios then posted a logo for the show with the title Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe.

However, earlier this year, in the punchline to an extended running joke, it was revealed the show would officially be called Agatha All Along – a nod to a song featured in WandaVision that revealed Hahn’s character, a seemingly harmless neighbour of the lead characters, played by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, was actually a villain responsible for the show’s overarching mystery.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

open image in gallery ( Marvel Studios )

Fans have also theorised that the series will feature the death of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.