Alex Baldwin interview - live: Star cries as he denies pulling trigger on Rust set in ‘intense’ ABC appearance
The interview will air on ABC this evening
Alec Baldwin has given his first interview since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.
The actor, who allegedly fired the fatal shot from what he believed was a safe “cold gun”, spoke to ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday (30 November) and the interview is set to go live this evening at 8pm ET.
Stephanopoulos confirmed he and Baldwin spoke for an hour twenty minutes and he called the conversation “intense,” “raw” and “very candid”.
He added that Baldwin was “very forthcoming” in his answers and went into more detail about what happened on the set.
He explained: “I’ve done thousands of interviews in the last twenty years at ABC over the years but this was the most intense I’ve ever experienced. [It was] so raw – as you can imagine, he’s devastated. He was also very candid, he was very forthcoming, he answered every question. He talked about Halyna Hutchins, talked about meeting with her family as well. [He] went through in detail what happened on the set that day.”
Follow here live for all the interview updates as we get them.
Baldwin hires a former federal prosecutor to fight Rust lawsuits
Baldwin has hired former US assistant attorney Aaron Dyer to defend him in multiple lawsuits relating to the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.
Baldwin is currently being sued by Rust’s script supervisor, gaffer and lighting technician all in separate lawsuits over his role in the death of Hutchins, who was shot and killed with a gun fired by the 30 Rock actor.
Script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell, is the latest crew member to file suit against Baldwin, who she claims played “Russian roulette” by not personally checking if the gun was loaded.
In the suit, she claims that Baldwin “intentionally, without just cause or excuse, cocked and fired a loaded gun” even though the upcoming scene “did not call for the cocking and firing of a firearm”.
Baldwin has told authorities that he had been told that the gun he was using in the scene was “cold”, when in fact it was loaded with live ammunition.
Dyer has previously represented high-profile clients such as Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis and astronaut Buzz Aldrin.
He served as US assistant attorney in Los Angeles for seven years, prosecuting cases before returning to private practice in New York.
No legal charges have yet been filed in relation to the death of Hutchins, but prosecutors have said they are still investigating the incident.
It’s not clear yet whether Baldwin will address these lawsuits directly in his interview with ABC.
How did live ammunition find its way onto set?
The shooting is still currently under investigation, but a new search warrant obtained by Deadline offers some clues as to how live ammunition may have ended up on the set.
Alec Baldwin cries as he denies pulling trigger of gun that killed Halyna Hutchins in clip from interview
In a new clip shared from the interview by ABC, Baldwin can be seen breaking down in tears and denying that he pulled the trigger of the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins.
He said: “The trigger wasn’t pulled, I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone at point a trigger at them, never.”
He continued: “Someone put a live bullet in a gun – a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” Baldwin added.
He went on to agree with Stephanopoulos who asked him if this was the “worst thing to have ever happened to him.” Baldwin replied “yes” and added: “‘I think back, I think: ‘What could I have done?’”
What can we expect from the interview?
You can watch a clip from the interview here:
