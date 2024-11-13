Alison Hammond produces ‘TV gold’ with dramatic fall on Great British Bake Off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Alison Hammond caused chaos when she took a dramatic tumble from a worktop in The Great British Bake Off tent, causing hilarity among viewers.

Series 15 of the popular Channel 4 show has been rife with controversy as contestants have abruptly quit and fainted, while incredibly popular and talented bakers have also been eliminated.

Tuesday saw episode eight of The Great British Bake Off air on Channel 4, with the remaining five contestants competing in 1970s week.

By the end of the episode, Georgie was crowned as the star baker, whereas Illiyin was the unfortunate individual that was sent home. But it was Hammond who stole the show thanks to her fall in the tent.

The 49-year-old presenter was trying to provide a little bit of entertainment for the bakers by dancing, but things soon went wrong when she positioned herself on a worktop and lifted her legs in an attempt to roll.

However, Hammond’s momentum caused her to lose balance and sent her crashing to the floor face first in a painful-looking landing. Fortunately, she did not hurt herself and, through a fit of laughter on the floor, told everyone to “leave me”.

As she lay prone on the ground and tried to compose herself, co-host Noel Fielding called the fall “the best thing I’ve ever seen”.

Thankfully the fall didn’t result in any type of injury for Hammond, and viewers at home were left in hysterics.

“I laughed when this happened and it brought me back to when Alison was on Big Brother all those years ago, jumping on the picnic table and going through it.. like the legend that she is ... love how she laughs no matter what happens.... a joy to watch,” said one viewer.

A second person called it “truly one of the greatest moments on British TV”.

“Sat snuggled up on the sofa, crocheting and watching #GBBO and had to stop because I was laughing so hard at @AlisonHammond hitting the deck that I couldn’t see what I was doing,” said a third fan.

“Alison Hammond falling off the kitchen counter, was TV gold lol” a fourth viewer added.

There were also calls to “make her Mayor of Birmingham already”.

open image in gallery Alison Hammond falls off a worktop on Great British Bake Off ( Channel 4 )

Last week on the show, Hammond was left stunned after an awkward interaction with fan favourite baker Dylan.

The This Morning presenter told the baker “You’re so young” after he confessed to not knowing who the comedy character Frank Spencer was.

The 20-year-old then said his parents were surprised Alison and co-host Noel Fielding are 50.

Alison replied: “I’m 49!”, to which Dylan replied: “So your average is 50.”

The This Morning presenter continued: “Do you know what? All it means is that I’ve been in the queue a little bit longer than you, Dylan.”