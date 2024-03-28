For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Screenshots from an old website featuring the work of Amanda Bynes have resurfaced, showing what one TikToker describes as “weird” games involving identification of the young Nickelodeon star’s body parts.

The website, which now redirects to Nickelodeon’s, was promoted as a place for fans to access videos from The Amanda Show, as well as watch interviews and play games.

TikTok user @YouKnowNat uploaded the screenshots from Bynes’s old website AmandaPlease.com, which was created when the actor was only 13 years old.

YouKnowNat says in her video that she went into the website’s archive and found “some weird things”.

Under the video section, one could find clips titled “Amanda Gargles”, “Amanda Squirts Cheese in her Hands”, and “Amanda Dances with Banana”. There are also separate sections titled “Dirty Foot and Toenail”, and a fake ad called “Remote Control Underpants”.

“You have [sections] for body parts and sniffing shoes. There’s [sections] called ‘Dirty Foot’ and ‘Toenail’,” she said.

User YouKnowNat uploaded screenshots from Amanda Bynes’ old website, AmandaPlease.com (Instagram)

“If you look at the game section on the website for a 13-year-old little girl, there is one game called ‘Colour my Belly’ and another called ‘Name that Body Part’.”

YouKnowNat explained that in the body part game, close-up images of different parts of Bynes’s body – like her hands or arms – would flash across the screen and one would have to guess where it came from.

She questioned if this kind of content drew “traffic to the website from the wrong crowd”.

Bynes started her career at 13 on Nickelodeon’s All That, with controversial showrunner Dan Schneider as head writer of the show, and impressed everyone with her comedic timing.

The screenshots come in the backdrop of a new docuseries that alleges an insidious and toxic environment on Nickelodeon sets perpetuated by Schneider in the early 1990s and early 2000s.

Schneider went on to create The Amanda Show, and its popularity was a crucial factor in his rise within the industry along with him getting his first producer credit.

Earlier this month, Investigation Discovery’s four-part documentary series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV showed multiple actors from Nickelodeon’s most popular shows talking about toxic workplace conditions, as well as alleged sexual abuse they faced on set.

YouKnowNat went on to share a clip from The Amanda Show where the actor played Penelope Taynt – a super-fan of Amanda Bynes. In the clip, the actor and another person argue over who was the bigger fan of Bynes by listing off different facts about the actor like her birthday, middle name, and IQ.

“I was going back to watch old Penelope clips and I got this really weird feeling from [this one],” said Nat.

“She was a kid at this point, not a character. They’re using her real name and real stats about her. It’s giving ‘putting a child in danger’ vibes, and this was before the internet was a place where people were posting their kids.”

Another old video went viral recently online which showed 16-year-old Bynes in a hot tub with Schneider. The video was taken from a recurring sketch on The Amanda Show, which had the actor interview guests while in the pool.

Quiet on Set described Nickelodeon in the early 2000s as being an “insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew”.

Dan Schneider said it was wrong’ to ask for massages on sets of Nickelodeon shows (YouTube)

Christy Stratton and Jenny Kilgen, the only two women writers who worked on season one of The Amanda Show, alleged that they were told to split a single salary – something male writers were not asked to do. They further alleged that Schneider, who denies having control over salaries, acted inappropriately in the workplace, showing them pornography and asking for massages.

Schneider helped create some of Nickelodeon’s most popular shows like All That, Drake & Josh, Henry Danger, Kenan & Kel, Sam & Cat, The Amanda Show, Victorious, Zoey 101, and iCarly, but left the network in 2018 amid several allegations of misconduct.

He responded to the documentary in a video posted on YouTube, saying he “would let the pressure of doing 40 episodes or more a year... get to me, which a good boss should never ever do”.

“It was wrong. It was wrong that I ever put anyone in that position. It was wrong to do,” he added.

Actor Drake Bell also came forward in the documentary to allege that he was sexually abused by dialogue coach Brian Peck.