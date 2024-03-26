Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In the late 1990s to the mid-2000s, Nickelodeon reigned supreme as the premier destination for kids’ TV, churning out one hit show after another – from The Amanda Show and All That to Drake & Josh and Zoey 101.

But behind the gags and slapstick comedy, there was something more sinister going on. In the new four-part documentary series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, former show writers and child actors, including Drake Bell, pull back the curtain to reveal a toxic underbelly of abuse, harassment, racism and sexism on the sets of the Nickelodeon shows led by TV exec Dan Schneider.

The Investigation Discovery documentary sees former child star Bell come forward regarding his alleged sexual abuse, which he says he suffered aged 15 at the hands of Brian Peck, a Nickelodeon dialogue coach. Bell’s co-star Josh Peck (who is not related to Brian Peck), later shared that he had reached out to Bell privately to offer his support.

Schneider, who parted ways with the network in 2018, has since addressed his own “regretful” behaviour on set, acknowledging that watching the documentary was “very difficult”. The docuseries began airing on 17 March in the US, and is available to stream in its entirety in the UK now.

Where to watch ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’ in the UK

Quiet on Set is an Investigation Discovery original and began streaming on Discovery+ in the UK on Monday 25 March.

If you have an Amazon account, you can add a Discovery+ subscription to your account for £3.99 per month or £39.99 annually. As well as access to Quiet on Set, a subscription to Discovery+ also gets you access to live channels, including Animal Planet, Discovery, Discovery History, Discovery Science, DMAX, Food Network, HGTV, Quest, Quest Red, TLC, Turbo and ID (the channel on which the docuseries airs).

A subscription to Discovery+ is also free for any Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers. Sky Stream is currently free for a month (was £26 per month, Sky.com).

Where to watch ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’ in the US

In the US, Quiet on Set is currently streaming on Max. A subscription to Max starts from $9.99 per month or $99.99 for an annual plan.

If you aren’t currently a Max subscriber, you can rent or buy the entire series from Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Watch now on Max

If you are a child and you need help because something has happened to you, you can call the NSPCC free of charge on 0800 1111. You can also call the NSPCC if you are an adult and you are worried about a child, on 0808 800 5000. The National Association for People Abused in Childhood (Napac) offers support for adults on 0808 801 0331.

