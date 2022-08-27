Former Zoey 101 actress Alexa Nikolas has led a protest outside Nickelodeon Studios amid allegations of abuse against show creators.

In a poster designed by Nikolas, she called Dan Schneider, the show's creator, 'the creator of childhood trauma'.

“I didn’t feel protected at Nickelodeon as a child,” the 30-year-old said. “I didn’t feel safe around Dan Schneider; every time he came on set my body got extremely tense."

Protestors chanted “protect survivors, not predators,” and demanded the release of other survivors who can't speak up due to NDAs.

