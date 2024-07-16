Support truly

The Biden-Harris campaign has spoken out against model and TV personality Amber Rose for her endorsement of Donald Trump.

On Monday (July 15), Rose, a former girlfriend of Kanye West, took to the stage at the Republican National Convention to announce her support for the former president. She claimed the media “lied to us” about Trump.

In response, the Biden-Harris campaign’s senior spokesperson Sarafina Chitika said in a statement: “Amber Rose is right about one thing: research is important.

“Since we’re talking about facts, we brought receipts: Rose said American families were better off when Trump was president – and if she’s talking about his billionaire donors, she’s right.

“But for Black communities, it’s the opposite story: Black unemployment, Black uninsured rates, and crime rates skyrocketed under Trump’s leadership, because the truth is simple – Donald Trump doesn’t care about us, our lives, or our livelihoods.”

Chitika concluded: “A vote for Donald Trump is a vote to line the pockets of millionaires like Rose at the expense of actual Black communities, and those are the facts.”

open image in gallery Amber Rose speaking on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin ( Getty Images )

Rose spoke on day one of the Republican convention, not long after Trump arrived to a raucous welcome with a bandage on his ear after surviving an assassination attempt at the weekend.

Just hours earlier, he had announced Ohio Senator JD Vance as his vice presidential pick.

From the stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rose, a mother of two, said: “I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump president of the United States.”

She went on to say that while she is “no politician,” she does “care about the truth, and the truth is that the media has lied to us about Donald Trump.”

“I know this because, for a long time, I believed those lies,” she said, as the camera panned to a grinning Trump in the crowd.

Rose explained that she was previously critical of Trump, saying that she had “believed the left-wing propaganda that Donald Trump was a racist” and was shocked when her father had previously told her he was going to vote for him.

However, her opinion started to shift when she watched “all the rallies” and started to meet so many of his “red hat-wearing supporters.”

“I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, white, gay or straight. It’s all love,” Rose said. “And that’s when it hit me: These are my people. This is where I belong.”

After letting go of her “fear of judgment” and being “attacked by the left,” the TV personality said that is when she decided to don the “red hat” too.