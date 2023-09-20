Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The highly anticipated season 12 of American Horror Story is right around the corner.

The forthcoming instalment of the FX show, subtitled Delicate, not only sees the long-awaited return of Emma Roberts – who starred in seasons three, four, eight and nine of the anthology series – but also welcomes Kim Kardashian in her debut scripted role.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, has made several small cameos on TV in the past, but AHS: Delicate marks her first major acting credit.

Season 12 will be split into two parts, with the first of five episodes of part one premiering on FX on Wednesday (20 September). The part one finale will debut on 18 October. In the US, each episode will be available to stream on Hulu the following day. For UK viewers, it has not yet been announced when episodes will be released on Disney+.

Part two is expected to premiere sometime in 2024.

Earlier this month, the season’s official trailer was released, finally introducing Kardashian’s character, Siobhan.

In scenes of the first-look teaser, Siobhan appears to be a manager or agent to actor Anna Victoria Alcott (played by Roberts), who wants nothing more than to have a baby after several failed attempts at in vitro fertilisation.

Kim Kardashian in the trailer for ‘Delicate' (FX)

“As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood,” a logline of the series reads.

Cara Delevingne, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, MJ Rodriguez and Odessa A’zion also feature in this season, which is reportedly adapted from Danielle Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition.

At this year’s Met Gala, Kardashian revealed that she had been taking acting lessons for her AHS role.

“It’s a challenge,” she told Variety. “I like to challenge myself.”

Addressing the project earlier this year, Kardashian said: “It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience.”

American Horror Story season 12 debuts on Wednesday (20 September) on FX in the US, with episodes available the next day on Hulu. UK viewers will be able to tune into the show at a later date on Disney+.