And Just Like That... has revealed the nature of the unexpected reunion of Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw in season two of the Sex and the City spin-off.

It was first announced in August 2022 that there would be a surprise reconciliation between former flames Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett). The news proved divisive among fans, with naysayers calling it “toxic”.

The official season two trailer, released on Thursday (1 June), has given audiences a brief look at what to expect from the storyline.

In the footage, Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) is seen in a new relationship with Che Diaz (Sarah Ramirez), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) receives a mysterious job offer. The final scene shows Carrie sending Aidan the dreaded “ex-text” – or in this case, an email.

“Hey stranger... Remember me? IF this is still your email, it’s me – Carrie. Was just thinking about the other day... and I wondered how you were doing,” her message reads.

It quickly cuts to the two laughing together in a swanky restaurant booth.

“Sitting here with you, it’s like ten years just...” Adain says, before snapping his fingers.

The last time Carrie was seen attempting correspondence with her ex-lover was in the fourth season of the seminal Nineties comedy-drama. At the time, however, her lengthy apology note went immediately to spam.

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett in ‘And Just Like That...’ (Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max)

The trailer arrived hours after reports claimed Kim Cattrall would make a shocking return as her Sex and the City character Samantha Jones in the season two finale of And Just Like That....

Cattrall played Samantha from 1998 to 2004, later returning to the role for two feature films. However, she subsequently suggested she was unwilling to reprise the role again, amid a highly publicised feud with her co-stars.

In 2016, the now-66-year-old actor stated that she was finished with the character of Samantha, and had vetoed an appearance in what was then envisioned as a third Sex and the City film.