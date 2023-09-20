Angelica Ross accuses Emma Roberts of making transphobic remark on American Horror Story set
Actors co-starred in the ninth season of the anthology series
Angelica Ross has accused her American Horror Story co-star Emma Roberts of making a transphobic remark to her on set.
The two actors appeared together in several episodes of the long-running anthology’s ninth season in 2019.
During a recent Instagram Live (footage of which has been circulating on Twitter/X), Ross, 42, is seen telling her followers about a time Roberts, 32, allegedly misgendered her on set.
Setting the scene, the Pose star, who’s transgender, explained that she was “standing in front of Emma talking to her” when Roberts called out to a crew member, saying: “John! Angelica’s being mean.”
Ross continued: “And I know she’s not being for real, for real – she’s just being whatever – and John is like, ‘Ok ladies, that’s enough, let’s get back to work.’ And [Roberts] then looks at me and goes, ‘Don’t you mean lady?’
“And she turns around like this and covers her mouth,” Ross explained, “but can’t see I’m looking at her dead ass in the [on set] camera, like ‘What the f*** did you just say?’”
Ross said she stood there trying to process “the f*** she just said” before Roberts walked away, leaving the actor’s “blood boiling”.
“Because... if I say something, it’s going to be me that’s the problem. And I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing and they got repercussions from it. Not her, they did. So when I saw that happen, I was just like I’m done. I’m done. I didn’t speak to that b**** the entire time after that,” she added.
“So we had scenes together, and I never spoke to her, and she said to me – she could feel the energy coming off of me – and she was like, ‘Are you ok? You haven’t been talking’, and I was like ‘mhm’ because, b**** don’t play me, because you’ve been playing mind games with everybody on the set and everybody’s been waiting for the moment that you would get me,” Ross recalled.
Roberts’s and Ross’s representatives did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment
Ross made her final appearance in 2021’s 10th season of creator Ryan Murphy’s popular series, playing extraterrestrial hybrid Theta and The Chemist.
Roberts, meanwhile, makes her long-awaited return to the series’s 12th season alongside Kim Kardashian, which premieres on Wednesday (20 September). Roberts previously starred in seasons three, four, eight and nine of American Horror Story.
