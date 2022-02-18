The Apprentice viewers joke Nick Showering is not a ‘real person’ after pod challenge
One viewer said candidate looked like a ‘trainee magician’ in latest episode
The Apprentice viewers have joked that Nick Showering is secretly an “undercover journalist” and not a “real person” due to his strange behaviour on the show.
The accountant is currently competing on the reality TV series to win over Lord Sugar and become his business partner.
In Thursday (17 February) night’s episode, the remaining candidates were tasked with creating a design for a driverless electric vehicle.
Showering’s team – named Diverse – came up with the idea for a party bus, with one scene seeing him and fellow candidate Akshay Thakrar dressed in glittery outfits and yellow sunglasses to present to potential buyers.
Fans were left delighted by the scene, with one joking: “I’m absolutely convinced Nick is an uncover journalist/ cop ... or is in witness protection gone wrong.”
“There is no way Akeem and Nick are real people,” another viewer commented, while one Twitter user said that she hoped the pair made it to the interview stage for comedy reasons alone.
“Nick looks like a trainee magician,” one commenter wrote.
Another viewer joked: “Nick Showering is a comedian that has been planted in this series, I’m absolutely convinced.”
“Nick is lovely but terrible,” one fan tweeted.
Showering’s team lost the challenge, with viewers convinced that he was going to get the chop in a double elimination. However, it was only project manager Sophie Wilding who was fired in the end.
The Apprentice airs Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies