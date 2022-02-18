The Apprentice viewers joke Nick Showering is not a ‘real person’ after pod challenge

The Apprentice viewers have joked that Nick Showering is secretly an “undercover journalist” and not a “real person” due to his strange behaviour on the show.

The accountant is currently competing on the reality TV series to win over Lord Sugar and become his business partner.

In Thursday (17 February) night’s episode, the remaining candidates were tasked with creating a design for a driverless electric vehicle.

Showering’s team – named Diverse – came up with the idea for a party bus, with one scene seeing him and fellow candidate Akshay Thakrar dressed in glittery outfits and yellow sunglasses to present to potential buyers.

Fans were left delighted by the scene, with one joking: “I’m absolutely convinced Nick is an uncover journalist/ cop ... or is in witness protection gone wrong.”

“There is no way Akeem and Nick are real people,” another viewer commented, while one Twitter user said that she hoped the pair made it to the interview stage for comedy reasons alone.

“Nick looks like a trainee magician,” one commenter wrote.

Nick and Akshay presented their pod to customers (BBC)

Another viewer joked: “Nick Showering is a comedian that has been planted in this series, I’m absolutely convinced.”

“Nick is lovely but terrible,” one fan tweeted.

Showering’s team lost the challenge, with viewers convinced that he was going to get the chop in a double elimination. However, it was only project manager Sophie Wilding who was fired in the end.

The Apprentice airs Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One.