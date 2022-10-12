Jump to content

Ariel Elias: Comedian who had beer can thrown at her by heckler invited to Jimmy Kimmel show

‘This experience has really taught me to trust my gut, and to fill that gut with beer,’ comedian quipped

Furvah Shah
Wednesday 12 October 2022 16:16
Comments
Trump supporter throws beer at stand-up comedian

A stand-up comedian who had a can of beer thrown at her by a heckler while onstage has opened up about the experience.

Ariel Elias, a comedian based in New York, was performing at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey when she was asked by a heckler if she voted for Donald Trump in the US presidential elections.

Elias fired back, to which another audience member chucked a beer can at her. A clip of the incident currently stands at over 8 million viewers across social media platforms.

She has since received support from fellow comedians, such as Jimmy Kimmel – who said on Twitter that he would let Elias make her late-night debut on his show.

According to Deadline, producers of Jimmy Kimmel Live! are in touch with Elias and looking to find a date for her to perform.

Recounting her experience, the comedian told CNN: “It was much scarier once I got home.

“To be honest, I’m not the best at processing my emotions. So I think probably just like in six days I’ll cry while watching aMan vs. Food.”

The incident began when, during a question-and-answer session, a woman in the crowd asked Elias: “Did you vote for Donald Trump?”.

“Did I vote for Donald Trump? What do you think?” she responded. “Here’s a question for you: Why would you ask me that in here, knowing I’m the only Jew in the room? Are you trying to get me killed?”

“I can just tell by your jokes you voted for Biden,” the heckler shouted.

Elias chugged the beer can thrown at her by a heckler, to which the audience applauded

(Twitter/@Ariel_Comedy)

“I can tell by the fact that you’re still talking when nobody wants you to that you voted for Trump,” Elias responded. When the woman claimed no one told her to stop talking, the comedian said, “Make some noise if you want her to shut up,” to which the crowd cheered.

Soon after, the beer can is hurled at the wall inches away from Elias to which the comedian is initially shocked, then picks up and chugs from the can.

In a tweet, Elias joked: “This experience has really taught me to trust my gut, and to fill that gut with beer.”

